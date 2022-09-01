Politics Vučić hosts gala dinner; the President of Serbia with the guests of the Summit PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is the host of a dinner organized in honor of the guests of the Summit as part of the Open Balkans Initiative. Source: B92 Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 22:24 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

The First International Wine Fair "Wine Vision of the Open Balkans", under the auspices of the governments of Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania, was opened today in the presence of the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and the Prime Ministers of Albania, North Macedonia and Montenegro, Edi Rama, Dimitar Kovačevski and Dritan Abazović, with the opening Red Wine "Open Balkan" made from three local varieties from all three member countries of this regional initiative.



President Vučić inquired about the type of grapes it was made from, and as he was told, it was a wine made from Serbian "Probus", North Macedonian "Vranac" and Albanian "Shazil".



In this way, the fair was symbolically opened, and the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, was on stage with the other leaders. The opening was attended by members of the governments of Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania.



Almost 400 exhibitors and wine producers from more than 20 countries participate in the fair. Representatives from around 40 countries are present. Most of them are from the countries of the region, primarily Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, but also from the whole world, South and North America and Central Europe.



More than 230 exhibitors will participate from Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania alone.



Exhibitors from Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, France, Argentina and Chile also take part in this international event.