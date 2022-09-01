Politics Kurti addressed Serbs in Serbian: "You have 61 days..." Kosovo PM Albin Kurti announced that the replacement of license plates of the Republic of Serbia with Kosovo "RKS" has begun and it will last till October 31. Source: Kosovo online Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 09:55 Tweet Share EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, announced that the replacement of the license plates of the Republic of Serbia with Kosovo "RKS" has begun and that this process will last until October 31.



Kurti addressed Serbs from Kosovo on Facebook in the Serbian language and said that in the next two months they will be able to re-register vehicles in 34 registration centers throughout Kosovo.



"Dear citizens, from today until October 31, for 61 days in all 34 vehicle registration centers, we are once again opening the possibility of switching license plates to those of our common republic. Switching and registering vehicles to RKS plates serves public order, the law and the safety. The plates issued by Serbia, PR, KM, PZ, GU, UR, PE, DA and ĐA, are the legacy of the Milošević regime. Such a legacy should not be a burden on your back. In this way, it purposefully keeps you isolated even in the past. Switching to RKS plates eliminates this burden and ensures unhindered and impartial freedom of movement throughout the territory of the Republic of Kosovo from north to south and from west to east," said Kurti.



Kurti added that he wants the citizens of the municipalities of Severna Mitrovica, Zvečan, Leposavić and Zubin Potok, who currently use KM plates, not to be only the citizens of those municipalities.



"We want them to be citizens of the Republic of Kosovo who travel freely and regularly. Within the Pristina region to use the services of central institutions, visit the capital of Kosovo and follow the religious rituals of the Gračanica monastery, as well as to visit the Prizren region and all historical cultural and religious monuments. Within the Pec region to visit the Rugovačka Gorge and Dečani Monastery. Within the Gnjilane region, to visit friends in Parteš, Novo Brdo, Ranilug and Šilovo," said Kurti. According to him, there are currently 401.945 vehicles with RKS license plates in Kosovo.



"Tens of thousands of the total stated number are owned by members of minority communities. The percentage of those who need to switch to RKS license plates is approximately two percent. Dear citizens, based on Serbia's claim at the talks in Brussels, the license plates expired in September 2021. On the other hand, we are opening a period during which registration with financial benefits is foreseen. Vehicle owners who will switch to official plates during this two-month period will be exempt from tax and other obligations that can reach a value of 5.000 euros," Kurti emphasized.



He asked citizens to follow the Ministry of Interior's notices, which will be published in Serbian, for more details about the registration procedure.



"We will be by your side to clarify any ambiguity. The information campaign will continue. We promise you that the administrative procedures will not be an obstacle for those who are ready to change the plates. Thank you," Kurti concluded.