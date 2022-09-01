Politics Implementation of the agreement starts from midnight - peaceful in Jarinje VIDEO The implementation of Belgrade-Pristina agreement on IDs started at midnight, and early this morning the situation is calm at Jarinje administrative crossing. Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 09:29 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

The implementation of the agreement on personal documents between Belgrade and Pristina started at midnight, and early this morning the situation is calm at the Jarinje administrative crossing.



The decree on the re-registration of Serbian license plates has been in force since midnight, and as the Tanjug reporter states, there are no vehicles at the crossing, but it is expected that stickers will still be affixed to the license plates of cars in both directions, as was the case yesterday.



In the vicinity of Jarinje, an increased presence of KFOR is visible, whose members are located about two kilometers from the crossing.



About 800 meters away, a larger checkpoint of the Kosovo Police and their special units was set up.



At the crossing, signs with "disclaimers" were placed in visible places, i.e. notices explaining that allowing the use of identity cards issued by Prishtina is done exclusively for practical reasons, to enable freedom of movement and that this cannot be interpreted as recognition of a unilaterally declared independence of the so-called Kosovo.



The disclaimer says that the us of ID cards issued by Pristina does not mean that Belgrade has recognized Kosovo.



“Enabling the use of identity cards issued by Pristina (Kosovo) is done exclusively for practical reasons, for the purpose of making the position of individuals easier and for enabling freedom of movement in accordance with the Agreement on Freedom of Movement reached in the Dialogue in 2011; it cannot be interpreted as recognition of unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo; it is without prejudice to determining Kosovo’s final status; nor can it be interpreted as Belgrade relinquishing its rights conferred to it under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 (1999),” the disclaimer says.



Belgrade and Pristina reached an agreement on ID cards, according to which Belgrade cancels documents for owners of IDs issued by temporary institutions in Pristina, while Pristina will not introduce them for citizens with Serbian IDs.