Politics Ana Brnabic prime minister designate for the new government until 2024 President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, announced that Ana Brnabić is the prime minister designate for the composition of the new Government of Serbia. Source: B92 Saturday, August 27, 2022 | 15:11

"The decision was complicated, complex both within the largest party in the country and with coalition partners. All three candidates will be important members of the government," Vučić said.



"There will be many changes in the government, we have big tasks ahead of us. This is our agreement, Ana, Miloš and Siniša are also here, there are no conflicts or problems between us. We have become friends during this time and we know what we are doing. We know how important it is. to preserve peace and stability," the president added.



“But it is important that she remains the prime minister so that we can continue solving problems,” he stressed.



According to Vucic, Brnabic will not act as the prime minister for four years but for a shorter period of time. He also announced changes in the government in 2024.



"Ivica Dacic will have an even more significant role and function in the state apparatus of Serbia. It shows the trust I have when it comes to him. Dacic, in addition to his important ministerial position, will have the function of coordinator of the security services. Sinisa Mali, in whom we have confidence, will be one of the vice-presidents, the same as Milos Vucevic”, stressed Vucic.



"This is our agreement, with us there are no fights and arguments, we have also become friends during this time, and we know very well what we are doing and how to preserve the stability of the state at this moment. I think that Miloš will bring an additional dose of stability and responsibility, and prepare himself for important duties in some future period, as well as Siniša", he said.



Once again, he emphasized that he has great confidence in Ana Brnabić. "One of the MPs said that the problem is that we re-elect Ana because she is demonized. And that is exactly why I decided to elect her. She works extremely hard for this country, she is able to sit with farmers for 17 hours, and she doesn't have to to take pictures with pets three times a day so that people will love her," he said. He emphasized that he is proud to have such an associate.



"A capable and educated woman, hardworking, and above all loyal to Serbia," he said.

"It doesn't even cross my mind – in five or six years I won't be president"

When asked on the basis of which article of the Constitution the Government will be re-composed in 2024, Vučić said that it is not done on the basis of the Constitution, but on the basis of an agreement.



"During your mandate, you can change the minister. And you can also go to the elections. Then we have local elections, all over Serbia, it is possible to go to the elections, and it is also possible not to go. But I talked to Ana, to endure as much as possible, she also has a family, she will always help, but this is the period when it is realistic for her to lead the government. We adhere to the Constitution very strictly".



Vučić showed a copy of the Constitution of Serbia, and added that it does not even cross his mind to change the Constitution in order to remain president, and that in five or six years he will not be president nor will he be in power.