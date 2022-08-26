Politics Vučić: You can't force us, but... President of Serbia stated in Osečina that no one can force Serbia to do something that is not written in any document. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, August 26, 2022 | 16:56 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/ bg

Answering a question about talks with EU and US envoys for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, as well as Pristina's request for re-registration, Vučić says that we are trying to behave constructively and reasonably, protecting our interests, peace and stability.



When asked about the results of the talks with the EU envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčak, and the US envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, Vučić announced that he would talk about it in more detail tomorrow.



"It is about trying to behave constructively, reasonably, rationally in every way, preserving our national state interests, but preserving, which is our interest, peace and stability, with the aim of being able to guarantee the safety and security of our people in Kosovo and Metohija", he pointed out.



Vučić said that many people in Serbia pretend to be naive and say that they don't know what the situation is in Kosovo, noting that it is easiest to shift the blame to someone who is not at all to blame for the current situation.



He said that Lajcak and Escobar called on him to respect the agreement from 2011. "We are ready to respect all the agreements from 2011, even though it was signed by representatives of another government. But certain things are not written in it, and you cannot force us to implement something that is not written in any document", he pointed out.



Vučić said that he spoke with representatives of the EU and the USA about the CSM for two hours, and that it will still be a topic, despite the fact that Pristina does not want to talk about it. He also said that there is someone's wish to say that freedom of movement was signed in 2011, but he draws attention to the fact that in that agreement it is written for transit countries, and not that Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija must have certain documents.



"I asked, and it is not disputed, we will accept whatever you want, but you have to guarantee that Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija cannot be stopped just because they have Serbian documents. We demand that there should be the right for Serbs with Kosovo and Kosovo with Serbian documents to move without problems. It is proof of our statehood. It is in accordance with the agreement," he said.



Vučić also conveyed that, when it comes to re-registration of license plates, Serbia cannot accept everything.



"We cannot discuss license plates, and it is certain that there will be no progress. You can be with BG plates in Kosovska Mitrovica, but not with KM, because, as they say, Mitrovica cannot be part of Serbia. These are essential things and Serbs won't accept, and I don't have the mandate to accept that," he said.



If Pristina accepts that Serbs can move freely with their documents, a solution for license plates, CSMs, remains to be sought, and, he points out, it is only a question of when a more difficult and bigger crisis will come, whether on September 1st or 10th.



He reminded that there is a deadline of two months for the re-registration of license plates, and it is certain that the Serbs will not change them. "If we could at least resolve the issue of documents, if Serbs could go to Kosovo with documents and cross the administrative line, everything would be easier. We will see in the days ahead. Everything else stems from this problem," he emphasized.



Regarding the presence of the Kosovo police in the north of the province, Vučić said that he does not think that the police outside the Northern Directorate have the authority to do anything in the north.



"However, in the days ahead, we will continue to work hard to try to secure and preserve peace for our people. And to, at the same time, ensure the future for the survival of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija", Vučić concluded.