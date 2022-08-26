Politics Vučić: "It will never happen again" VIDEO The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said today that our country is facing a "tough fight". Source: B92 Friday, August 26, 2022 | 13:34 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/bs

"For us, the most important thing is to do everything for our homeland. And today, we are the only country in Europe that makes a decision on how to lead our country in a libertarian way. We have to act seriously and responsibly," said Vučić at the opening of the Plum Fair in Osečina.



Vučić pointed out that we must do everything to preserve peace, and to protect the interests of our country and the people of Serbia.



"The Operation Storm will never happen again, nor the Flash (Bljesak), we will never allow for our people to be driven out from their homes on tractors," explained the President of Serbia.