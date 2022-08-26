Politics "Hummers" and bulldozers headed towards Zubin Potok In the village of Jabuka in the municipality of Zubin Potok, a larger convoy of Kosovo Police military vehicles was noticed this morning, the media learned. Source: Novosti Friday, August 26, 2022 | 11:41 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Valdrin Xhemaj/Ilustracija

In the convoy, there are several Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles, a Hummer H1 armored fighting vehicle, and a bulldozer, according to "Novosti". According to reports, around 30 members of the so-called Kosovo police were also observed.



Behind this maneuver, as it is assumed, lies the intention for the Albanians to break through a new road route from the village of Jabuka to "Brankovo brdo".



Everything is happening on the eve of September 1, when the decision to cancel Serbian documents and license plates of vehicles in the Republic of Kosovo is scheduled to be implemented.



In addition, the mentioned direction is not far from the Brnjak administrative crossing, where Serbs recently set up roadblocks, dissatisfied with Kurti's foolish move. Just to reiterate, the media announced yesterday that Kosovo special forces (KSF) are rapidly preparing, so that sets of shock bombs and combat vests were delivered to the "Belvedere" base in the southern part of Kosovska Mitrovica.



In addition, on Thursday, Kurti's special forces had training together with parts of the so-called Kosovo army, which was conducted by KFOR instructors from the USA, United Kingdom, Turkey and Germany.