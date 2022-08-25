Escobar: "We appreciate the President’s commitment to peace and stability" PHOTO
U.S. Envoy for the Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, spoke after the meeting with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.Source: B92
"Tough and long meeting just now with President Vucic. We appreciate the President’s commitment to peace and stability. The work continues", U.S. Envoy for the Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, stated after the meeting with President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.
Eskobar: Težak i dug sastanak sa predsednikom Vučićem. Cenimo posvećenost predsednika miru i stabilnosti. Nastavljamo dalje.