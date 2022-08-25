Politics Escobar: "We appreciate the President’s commitment to peace and stability" PHOTO U.S. Envoy for the Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, spoke after the meeting with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. Source: B92 Thursday, August 25, 2022 | 19:05 Tweet Share Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

"Tough and long meeting just now with President Vucic. We appreciate the President’s commitment to peace and stability. The work continues", U.S. Envoy for the Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, stated after the meeting with President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.