Politics Vučić: "Talks continue, we will protect the interests of Serbs on Kosovo" VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, finished his talks with Miroslav Lajčak and Gabriel Escobar. Source: B92 Thursday, August 25, 2022 | 18:40 Tweet Share Instagram/ buducnostsrbijeav

The EU's special envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčák, and the US special representative for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, left the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic on Andrićev venac at around 5:40 p.m.



Vucic said that the talks with Lajčák and Escobar were not easy.



After the meeting, President of Serbia announced himself on Instagram.



President told the people of Kosovo and Metohija that Serbia will always fight for peace and stability, but will never deviate from vital national interests and the interests of our people. "No giving up, no surrender! Long live Serbia!", said Vučić.



"The talks will continue at 10 p.m. I hope for a compromise, but we will certainly protect the interests of the Serbs in Kosovo," Vučić said in a video message on Instagram. As previously announced by the Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic, a press release will be sent to the media after the conversation.



"Had a difficult but responsible discussion with President Vucic. I conveyed the messages and stressed that all agreements from the dialogue must be implemented, including the 2011 Agreement on Freedom of Movement. We will continue our talks later tonight," Lajčák wrote.

Before the meeting with the President of Serbia, Lajčák and Escobar spoke together with the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković.



Lajčák and Escobar are coming to Belgrade from Pristina, where they talked with the representatives of the temporary Pristina institutions, in an effort to reach an agreement between Belgrade and Pristina, and in anticipation of September 1st, until which Pristina postponed the decision on the re-registration of license plates and identity cards.



Escobar was the first to arrive in Pristina on Tuesday, and that day he spoke with the president of the temporary institutions, Vjosa Osmani, as well as with the leaders of the opposition parties.



Miroslav Lajčák also arrived in Pristina yesterday, who spoke with Vjosa Osmani, Albin Kurti, leaders of opposition parties and representatives of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija.



The visit of Lajčák and Escobar comes after the failed round of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina at the highest level last week in Brussels. The goal of their visit is to prevent new tensions between Belgrade and Pristina, and above all in the north of Kosovo and Metohija.



After the talks last Thursday in Brussels, the EU's high representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell, asked Lajčák to travel to Pristina and Belgrade on August 24 and 25, in order to jointly advance towards an amicable solution and to avoid new tensions on the ground. Escobar also joined him in the mission.



Before leaving Pristina, Lajčák took to Twitter, posting a photo from a meeting with Serbs.



"Before leaving Kosovo today, I met with representatives of the Kosovo Serb community to hear from them about the recent developments and tensions in the north of Kosovo", Lajčák wrote.