Politics The first loser of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina is known European Union has never been a key actor in Kosovo and Metohija. That has always been Washington, according to analyst Dejan Vuk Stanković. Source: Sputnik Thursday, August 25, 2022 | 10:55

Analyst Dejan Vuk Stanković.told Sputnik that the EU only received a mandate to resolve operational and technical issues in coordination with the USA. He adds that in the most recent crisis, the fact that Brussels has no influence on the Kosovar Albanians has only come to light, but its influence on Belgrade is quite questionable.



It's recalled that after the failed round of negotiations between the Serbian president and the prime minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina on August 18, U.S. Special Envoy Christian Escobar was hastily engaged in the dialogue, as well as German chancellor Olaf Scholz, who announced that he was preparing a meeting between Vučić and Kurti as part of the Berlin process.



Direct involvement of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the dialogue was also announced.



The EU special envoy, Miroslav Lajčák, seems to have remained stuck. According to Dejan Vuk Stanković, not without reason. As he states, in solving the Kosovo issue, the EU has never come under the American umbrella and is only responsible for the technical parts of solving the Kosovo problem.



"I also think that Europe had no influence on either the Serbs or the Albanians. It had no influence on the Albanians because they are well established in lobbying circles in the USA - they have great lobbying and security support from the Americans, because the Americans created Kosovo through NATO intervention. As far as Europe is concerned, it partly finances Kosovo's independence and nothing more," Stanković states.



On the other hand, the political reach of the EU on Serbia is small because Brussels put ad acta the story of enlargement, he adds - therefore, Belgrade, apart from its declarative readiness to listen and be open to Europe for various talks and negotiations, essentially does not have to take into account the messages coming from Brussels, because Brussels does not take into account the messages coming from Belgrade. Stankovic claims that America is now so promptly involved in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina due to Washington's desire to solve the Kosovo problem ASAP, so that it could persist in the standpoint that the Kosovo case is unique.



"It is, in essence, a broader geopolitical and diplomatic message that refers to other crisis areas, primarily to Ukraine and the status of Donbass and Crimea. The Americans care that Belgrade and Pristina regulate relations as soon as possible, that is, that the agreement on the normalization of relations be signed, in order to legitimize Kosovo's independence in a direct or indirect way, symbolically or realistically, with the ultimate goal being the end of the whole process," Stanković believes.



When the Kosovo story ends, the Americans can return to the story of territorial integrity, which in the case of Serbia was trampled on due to the alleged specificity of the Kosovo situation, while in all other cases it must be respected, this analyst adds.