Politics Meeting of Lajčák and Escobar with the representatives of Kosovo Serbs has begun Meeting of Miroslav Lajčák and Gabriel Escobar with the president of the Serbian List Goran Rakić and the mayors of four municipalities began in North Mitrovica Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 25, 2022 | 09:39

In addition to Rakić, the meeting with Lajčák and Escobar was attended by the mayor of Zvečan Dragiša Milović, Zoran Todić, the mayor of Leposavic, Srdjan Vulović, the mayor of Zubin Potok and Milan Radojević of North Mitrovica, reports Kosovo Online.



Lajčák and Escobar met yesterday in Pristina with the president and prime minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Vjosa Osmani and Albin Kurti, as well as with the representatives of the opposition parties in the parliament in Pristina.



After the meeting with the representatives of the Serbian List, the two diplomats are traveling to Belgrade, where they will meet with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković.