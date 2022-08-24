Politics Vučić: Name of the prime minister designate on Friday afternoon or Saturday morning The session of the Presidency of the Serbian Progressive Party was held today starting at 5 pm. Afterwards, SNS president Aleksandar Vučić addressed the public. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 17:31 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/bs

"We talked about all the important topics, about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, the election of a representative to the tasks that lie ahead of us all. It seems to me that I learned and heard a lot from the people from the presidency and about the election of the new Prime Minister," said Vučić.



"Regarding the election for the prime minister, in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Serbia, I cannot inform you today. I will inform you within 48 hours, today I know who will be the PM designate, I will announce it as the President of the Republic of Serbia. Either Friday afternoon or Saturday morning you will find out the name of the Prime Minister designate", said Vučić.



"I am satisfied with the work of both Miloš and Ana. Ana fought, she worked. Miloš, too. If Ana stays, you will wonder what Miloš lacks for that position, if it's Miloš, it will be what Ana did wrong. I said that tonight at the session as well. I think I made a good decision for Serbia", concluded Vučić.

FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/bs

Regarding the statements of the American ambassador Christopher Hill, Vučić says that the Americans are a great power and that they will not change their policy for the sake of a small Serbia. "I am grateful to the ambassador for noticing a rational and reasonable approach, and I think everyone in the EU saw it. Another thing is that many people do not like it, because it is their baby that they are making and rocking. You are in an impossible position. I can talk about our mistakes, but we are still fighting in impossible conditions, we are still protecting what is ours. Along with all that, we are also managing to preserve peace. That is why I am anxiously and impatiently waiting for tomorrow's talks," said Vučić.



"We need to unite and overcome obstacles day after day," said Vučić.

FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/bs

FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/bs

FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/bs

FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/bs

Media report that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, has arrived at the place where the session of the SNS Presidency will be held.



Members of the Presidency also arrived at the party headquarters: Siniša Mali, Ana Brnabić, Nebojša Stefanović, Tomislav Momirović, Aleksandar Šapić, Vladimir Orlić, Vladimir Djukanović, Bratislav Gašić, Miroslav Čučković and others.



As Vučić said earlier, former Prime Minister Ana Brnabić and Mayor of Novi Sad Miloš Vučević are on the short list for the prime minister designate.