Politics They are enraged in Pristina; "So, Hill praises Vučić?"; "Betrayal" Statements of the U.S. Ambassador in Belgrade, Christopher Hill, especially the one praising the performance of the President of Serbia, caused sharp reactions. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 13:03

Such statements, writes Pristina's Gazeta Express, are unexpected, not welcome in Pristina and cause reactions and criticism. That portal reminds that Hill is remembered in Pristina as someone who greatly contributed to the "freedom of Kosovo".



When, they remind, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said on Sunday that the Prime Minister of the so-called Kosovo, Albin Kurti, asked for a final six-point agreement at a meeting last Thursday in Brussels, Kurti's supporters applauded. Kurti, they say, was silent.



Portal Ekspres writes that Ambassador Hill did not like Kurti's performance in Brussels and recalls that he said that Belgrade came to the meeting prepared, but that the other side was not ready.



The portal states that university professor Fadil Maloku was frightened by this statement by Hill. "This scares me a little...! This is not about (technical) issues of license plates, but (political) issues of CSMs! God bless him!" Maloku wrote on Facebook.



Leader of the Movement for Unity, Valon Murati, commented on Hill's statement by stating that there were certain oversights with Grenell and asking: "What about Hill."



Pristina journalist Milaim Zeka was, they add, harsh in his reaction to this statement by Ambassador Hill. "Ambassador Hill: The Serbian side was ready for dialogue, the other side, Kosovo, was not! Now I'm waiting to see who will take the bait of U.S. Ambassador, one of the fathers of freedom and independence of Kosovo! Idiocy. And Kosovo's politicians are tired of America!!!", wrote Zeka. Kurti's supporters were critical of Hill, and one of them called him "the new Grenell", reports Ekspres.