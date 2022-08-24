Politics Lajčák and Escobar in Pristina: They met with Kurti and Osmani The special envoys of the European Union and the United States of America, Miroslav Lajčák and Gabriel Escobar, are staying in the diplomatic mission in Kosovo. Source: EuroNews Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 10:51 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Apart from the meeting with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister of Pristina institutions Albin Kurti, they also meet with representatives of the opposition and political representatives of Serbs.



As reported by reporter of Euronews Serbia, Escobar and Lajčák met Kurti and Osmani unannounced this morning. To recall, Escobar already spoke with Osmani yesterday, and that meeting lasted about two hours and was attended by the U.S. Ambassador in Pristina, Jeffrey Hovenier. After the end of the meeting, Escobar did not make a statement to the press.



Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said on Tuesday that Kosovo will continue to be a constructive and committed party in the dialogue with Belgrade, "contributing to peace and stability in the country and the region".



Our institutions are in constant communication and coordination with our international partners and every decision we make reflects the constitutional spirit of our country and our democratic values," Osmani stated on her Facebook page.



Let us remind you that the visit of Escobar and Lajčák comes just a few days after the failed talks between Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Brussels and immediately before the start of the implementation of measures on vehicle license plates and border declarations announced for September 1.

Intensive "shuttle diplomacy"

Intensive "shuttle diplomacy" followed, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met yesterday with the U.S. Ambassador in Belgrade, Christopher Hill.



"A concrete and meaningful conversation with Ambassador Hill about the situation after the last round of talks in Brussels. I reiterated the consistent position of Serbia, which continues to make every effort to find a compromise solution in order to maintain peace and stability," Vučić wrote on his Instagram account.



As stated in the press release of the Presidency, Vucic explained to Ambassador Hill the positions of Serbia that he represents in the dialogue with Pristina, participating in it responsibly and constructively. He said that Serbia is seriously approaching finding a solution to the current crisis caused by Pristina's unilateral moves. Vučić told Hill that the Serbs living in Kosovo and Metohija unconditionally demand the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities.



Ahead of the meeting with Vučić, U.S. Ambassador met on Monday with the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković. After that meeting, Petković said that Serbia will continue to search for compromise solutions in the next ten days, but that it will also remain determined to protect the safety of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija and to protect them from pogroms and persecution.



That Washington will not sit idly by is also shown by the statement of State Department spokesman Ned Price, who said that the US is following the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina closely and encourages its continuation, and that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will not hesitate to directly engage in the talks between the President of Serbia and the Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti, the Washington portal "Pavlović Today" reported.



By the way, the mayors and presidents of the assemblies of four municipalities from the north of Kosovo called a joint session for Wednesday at noon, where the political and security situation will be discussed.