U.S. diplomat: The so-called Kosovo? We are deeply engaged, Blinken will not hesitate The USA monitors the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and encourages its continuation, the Washington portal "Pavlović Today" reports.

The text also states that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will not hesitate to get directly engaged in the talks between Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and the Prime Minister of the Provisional Institutions of the Republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti, if necessary, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.



"We are engaged in this. We’ve been deeply engaged as an observer to the EU-facilitated dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia. Our understanding is that talks are ongoing. We are watching. We’re doing so in partnership with the EU and are encouraging both sides to use the dialogue effectively. It’s a dialogue that we very much support and we think that it’s incumbent on both parties to use this opportunity to the fullest extent to advance their discussions on normalized relations centered on mutual recognition as well", Ned Price said on a media conference.



The spokesperson of the State Department confirmed that the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar, who was in Brussels last week, will come to Belgrade and Pristina to support the continuation of the dialogue.



"Escobar is traveling to Pristina and to Belgrade to support the dialogue, to continue to show our high-level interest and engagement in this issue. He traveled, of course, to Brussels last week, and he’ll soon be traveling to Pristina and Belgrade to continue our support for the dialogue", Price said.



He stated that, if there is a need for it, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will invite both sides to a conversation.



"If we feel that the Secretary’s engagement over the phone or in-person is the indispensable ingredient to getting something like that over the finish line, Secretary Blinken doesn’t hesitate to pick up the phone and to have those conversations", Price concluded for the Pavlovic Today.