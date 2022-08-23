Politics Media: Germany prepares a letter for Vučić German Embassy in Pristina announced that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will invite President of Serbia and PM of the so-called Kosovo to a meeting in Berlin. Source: Beta Tuesday, August 23, 2022 | 10:34 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ ANDREJ CUKIC

German Embassy in Pristina announced that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will invite the President of Serbia and the Prime Minister of the so-called Kosovo to a meeting in Berlin.



According to reports, Scholz has started preparations for a meeting within the framework of the Berlin Process.



"This fall, within the framework of the Berlin process, Chancellor Scholz will invite both sides, with the aim of further facilitating the dialogue. Preparations for that meeting are underway," the Embassy states, as reported by the Pristina media.



It is stated that Germany welcomes the meeting between Vucic and Kurti that took place on August 18 in Brussels and appreciates the agreement to continue negotiations.



"It is important that both sides engage constructively and work on a feasible solution. Another escalation with roadblocks and violent protests is not in anyone's interest. Instead, a comprehensive and stable agreement between the two sides is necessary, which will unlock the European perspective for both countries and contribute to regional security," German Embassy said, adding that it is expected to avoid tensions in the north of Kosovo.



"It is clear that the measures must be implemented in such a way as not to create new tensions. Therefore, the focus is now on constructive engagement in the ongoing talks," German Embassy in Pristina concluded.