Tuesday - Pristina, Thursday - Belgrade; Lajčák and Escobar are coming

EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Miroslav Lajčák, and US Special Envoy, Gabriel Escobar, should visit Pristina and Belgrade this week.

Source: Novosti
EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
The visit will take place during this week and aims to initiate discussion once again in order to find a solution regarding the issuance of entry-exit documents for Serbian citizens coming to Kosovo and Metohija.

Lajčák and Escobar are scheduled to arrive in Pristina on Tuesday, and they will visit Belgrade on Thursday, August 25.

