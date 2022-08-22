Politics Tuesday - Pristina, Thursday - Belgrade; Lajčák and Escobar are coming EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Miroslav Lajčák, and US Special Envoy, Gabriel Escobar, should visit Pristina and Belgrade this week. Source: Novosti Monday, August 22, 2022 | 15:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

The visit will take place during this week and aims to initiate discussion once again in order to find a solution regarding the issuance of entry-exit documents for Serbian citizens coming to Kosovo and Metohija.



Lajčák and Escobar are scheduled to arrive in Pristina on Tuesday, and they will visit Belgrade on Thursday, August 25.