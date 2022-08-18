Politics The meeting between Vučić and Kurti ended: "I hope, although I'm skeptical" PHOTO Vučić met in Brussels with the EU's High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security, Josep Borrell, and the EU's Special Representative, Miroslav Lajčak. Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 18, 2022 | 11:28 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

The meeting is also attended by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security, Josep Borrell, and the EU Special Representative for Dialogue, Miroslav Lajčak. The media reports that the U.S. Special Representative for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, entered the building of the European Service for Foreign Affairs in Brussels shortly before noon.



Before that meeting, Vučić met with Borrell and Lajčak as part of the continuation of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina at the highest level after more than a year.



"The beginning of the conversation about the essential problems in Kosovo and Metohija. I hope for some kind of solution, although I'm quite skeptical," wrote Vučić on his Instagram account with a photo with Borrell.



Previously, Borrell and Lajčak spoke with the Prime Minister of the interim institutions in Pristina, Albin Kurti.

Borrell: I expect Kurti and Vučić to be flexible

The head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, said that he expects Vučić and Kurti to be open and flexible at today's meeting in Brussels, to find a common language. Borrell stated on Twitter that the recent tensions in the north of Kosovo once again showed that it is time to move forward towards full normalization.



"I am convening this morning the High-level Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue meeting. Recent tensions in the north of Kosovo have demonstrated yet again that it is time to move forward towards full normalisation. I expect both leaders to be open and flexible to find common ground", Borrell said.

I am convening this morning the High-level Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue meeting.



Recent tensions in the north of Kosovo have demonstrated yet again that it is time to move forward towards full normalisation. I expect both leaders to be open and flexible to find common ground. pic.twitter.com/T0AhjKd1D3 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 18, 2022

Lajčak also spoke separately yesterday afternoon with Vučić and Kurti, in order to prepare for today's continuation of the dialogue, and after those meetings he said that he expects an agreement from today's meeting with the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, and the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, but not the final one.



"I met with Kurti and Vučić separately, to discuss the agenda and to prepare them for tomorrow's meeting. We expect an agreement tomorrow, not final of course, it would be very naive to hope for that," Lajčak said.



He stated that today they will discuss how to reach a future agreement and how to normalize relations between the two sides. President Vučić said yesterday that today's talks will be difficult, because there is no agreement with Pristina on almost any issue, but that Serbia will uphold public international law, the UN Charter, the UN Resolution and the Brussels Agreement, everything that was signed.



On several occasions, the President of Serbia was clear, saying that everything that was agreed must be implemented, emphasizing the need to form the Community of Serbian Municipalities.



Vučić also spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg yesterday.



He also spoke separately with the US special representative for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar.



The director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, is participating in the dialogue with the president in Brussels.