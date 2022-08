Politics "We don't need foreign military bases" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said that Serbia does not need foreign military bases. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 17, 2022 | 17:05 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Olivier Matthys

Vučić, answering a journalist's question after the meeting with Jens Stoltenberg, said that Serbia is a militarily neutral country.



"Serbia wants to preserve peace, it wants to secure its own sky, its own land, its own people, its own population, and that is how it will behave in the future," said President Vučić.