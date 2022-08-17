Politics Vučić with the Chinese Ambassador: Friendly, open conversation with Chen Bo PHOTO President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Chen Bo. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 17, 2022 | 12:28 Tweet Share Instagram/ buducnostsrbijeav

A friendly, open and very productive conversation about energy cooperation, additional investments and acceleration of the implementation of existing projects with Ambassador Chen Bo, the president wrote on Instagram.



The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, emphasized that he asked Chinese Ambassador Chen Bo to meet today in order to familiarize her with the situation in Kosovo and Metohija ahead of the meeting in Brussels within the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, with the mediation of the European Union.



Vučić said that Serbia remains committed to dialogue as the only way to find a solution to the issue of Kosovo and Metohija and that he demands that Pristina fulfill what was agreed upon, the Service for Cooperation with the Media of the President of the Republic announced.



"For nine years it never occurred to them to form the Community of Serbian Municipalities." We expect the EU and Western partners to influence Pristina to seriously and responsibly fulfill its obligations, as Serbia has done," said President Vučić, stressing that Serbia will not recognize the unilaterally declared independence of the so-called Kosovo.



Ambassador Chen pointed out that China respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Serbia and that it advocates finding a solution through dialogue, under the auspices of Resolution 1244.



"China understands and supports all the legitimate demands of the Serbian side, including those regarding the protection of the legal rights of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija," Ambassador Chen said.



President Vučić pointed out that China will always support Serbia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "We believe that this is the only policy that is in accordance with international legal norms."



Everything else causes problems, instability and turbulence in the world, which no one needs," said President Vučić.



President Vučić and Ambassador Chen also discussed current and planned Serbian-Chinese projects. Vučić said that no one in Serbia will forget President Xi's friendly help for the Ironworks in Smederevo. President of Serbia expressed the hope that the agreed dynamics in implementation will be respected for all current projects, it was stated in the announcement.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will be in Brussels today and tomorrow, where he will talk with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and then in a dialogue with the Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Albin Kurti, with the mediation of the EU, he will try to find a solution to the situation in Kosovo, which was caused by Pristina's decision on re-registration of vehicles and identity cards, but also all other open issues that raised tensions in the southern province and threatened the security of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija.



Vučić will first talk today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who will then meet Kurti separately. Vučić, announcing the meeting with Stoltenberg, in a press statement, said that the meeting was very important, that he would also speak with the US envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, and many others in Brussels, and stressed that he did not know what to expect from those conversations.



He mentioned that he had several phone conversations with Stoltenberg and that it was agreed that they would meet in person in Brussels, stressing that KFOR is the only one with a mandate to preserve security and peace in Kosovo and Metohija, especially in the north of the province.



On Thursday, as announced, the EU's special representative for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčak, will talk with Vučić and Kurti and try to achieve progress in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina. According to current practice, Lajčak will first have separate meetings with Vučić and Kurti, and then a joint meeting will follow, but it is uncertain whether there will be one.



The talks in Brussels follow after Pristina's early August decision on the re-registration of vehicles and identity cards raised tensions again, because Serbs from the north of Kosovo and Metohija responded to Kurti's move with roadblocks, with a request addressed to Pristina and the international community that it must be noted that the decision on the establishment of the Community of Serbian Municipalities was agreed upon by the Brussels Agreement more than nine years ago.