Politics Vučić before going to Brussels: "I got good news" VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced on his Instagram profile. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 16, 2022 | 18:50

Vucic spoke after meetings with Western representatives whose topic was the issue of Kosovo and Metohija.



"In the first 6 months of 2022, we have 521 more newborns than in the same period of 2021. The biggest success and the most important news for Serbia," the description of the video reads.