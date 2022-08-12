Politics Vučić in "Prva tema" tonight from 9 p.m. on TV Prva President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will be a guest of the show "Prva tema" on TV Prva tonight, starting at 9:00 p.m. Source: B92 Friday, August 12, 2022 | 13:53 Tweet Share Instagram/ buducnostsrbijeav

In the show, Vučić will discuss all current topics: To whom will he give the mandate for the composition of the Government? Will Serbia impose sanctions on Russia? What awaits him at the meeting with Kurti in Brussels? What is Pristina preparing for since September? What did he do to anger the Croats? To what extent will Serbia be affected by the tsunami of the world economic crisis? What will the prices be, compared to the salaries and pensions?

You will be able to follow the guest appearance of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, on B92.net.