Politics Kurti's message to Serbia: "Everything depends on you" This is what Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on the upcoming meeting on August 18 in Brussels with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Koha reports. Source: Kosovo online Friday, August 12, 2022 | 13:33

Kurti stated that the agreement depends on the Serbian side, because the Kosovo side is ready and unwavering for mutual recognition.



"I am willing and interested that the dialogue in Brussels, the talks there, apart from being both principled and substantive, should not be a dialogue for the sake of dialogue but a dialogue for a legally binding agreement, for full normalization with mutual recognition. But you have to understand that in this case, it depends on other side whether there will be an agreement, and as far as I am concerned, the will and interest are indisputable and unshakable," Kurti said.



He added that reciprocity is a healthy and normal action of good neighborly relations.



"We make sovereign decisions. I said at the meeting on June 15 last year and July 19 last year that the agreement is stable and applicable when there are sound principles inside, reciprocity is an action of healthy and normal good neighborly relations," Kurti added.