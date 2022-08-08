Politics Media: Negotiations on the formation of the Government underway Negotiations on the constitution of the Serbian Government commence today and will last seven days, Večernje Novosti has learned unofficially. Source: Beta Monday, August 8, 2022 | 11:35 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Toskanainc

Večernje novosti reports that it is quite realistic that Serbia will get a new executive power no later than the fourth week of August.



According to the newspaper's information, the head of state and president of the Progressives, Aleksandar Vučić, should meet with the leaders of the parties who are believed to be part of the ruling majority, which, as indicated, was practically glimpsed during the recent vote for the first person of the National Assembly, and in order to determine the basic principles of the future cabinet in a direct conversation.



"This means that the Socialists with United Serbia, the Union of Vojvodina Hungarians, the Party of United Pensioners of Serbia and the Social Democratic Party of Serbia should come to the negotiations with the head of the SNS and their delegation, who, together with the progressives, voted for the election of Vladimir Orlić for the president of the parliament", the newspaper writes.



It was stated that in direct talks, apart from the strategic directions of the state, the staff structure of the ministerial team will be determined.



"The plan is that after the negotiations are over, at the beginning or end of the next week, a session of the presidency of the progressives will be held, where the list of government members would be confirmed, as well as the name of the mandate holder, after which the Main Committee of the strongest party in Serbia would gather to verify the agreement", it is stated in the text. Then, as stated, the conditions for the promotion of new "tenants" in Nemanjina 11 would be formally met.