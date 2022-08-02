Politics Investigations into the events in Kosovo and Metohija initiated Director General of the Kosovo Police, Samedin Mehmeti, said that they have opened criminal investigations regarding the events of Sunday in the north of Kosovo Source: Beta Tuesday, August 2, 2022 | 13:26 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

"Criminal cases are open, the investigative process is underway, it is only a day since the incidents, it is still too early to talk about how many people are being investigated, when we have accurate information we will go public," he said at the press conference held on the occasion of of "Intelligent Banner" equipment.



He announced that the implementation of the project of smart patrols, devices that will electronically identify speeding, traffic violations, unregistered vehicles, stolen vehicles and enable the identification of wanted persons and vehicles, will begin. According to the police, these devices will enable digital sentencing.



Mehmeti said that vehicles with these devices will be all over Kosovo, including highways and urban areas. "The citizen of Kosovo should understand that from today there will be vehicles and technical means in traffic that change the approach of the police towards violators.



Violations have so far been identified through stops. In the coming days, identification will be done with technical equipment, sensors, radars, cameras installed in the vehicle," Mehmeti said.