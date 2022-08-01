Politics Rama: "I call on Vučić" Albanian PM Edi Rama called on Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić not to give "any justification to certain groups in the north of Kosovo", Reporters stated. Source: Kosovo online Monday, August 1, 2022 | 13:13 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"I call on the President of Serbia not to give any justification to certain groups in the north of Kosovo, who for their own reasons oppose the implementation of the agreement that must be implemented and which is valid in order to give greater credibility to the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia," said Rama.



Albanian Prime Minister stated that the agreements agreed with the other side should be implemented and not discussed.



At a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is visiting the region, Rama said that Spain and Albania do not have the same position on Kosovo.



"Spain has a different position on Kosovo, for reasons that are related to Spain itself and that have nothing to do with any kind of prejudice against the Albanian community in Kosovo and their rights. However, we talked, even more so in the context of the situation that last night had an unreasonable escalation, since the Government of Kosovo is obliged to implement the agreements by exercising the territorial sovereignty that derives from independence," Rama concluded.