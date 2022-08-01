Politics Mandate confirmed for all MPs, Serbian Parliament constituted VIDEO All MPs of the new, 13th convocation of the Assembly of Serbia, have their mandate confirmed, so the Assembly has been constituted. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, August 1, 2022 | 11:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/Rade Prelić

All MPs are in their seats, and at 10 a.m. the session began with the national anthem of Serbia, God of Justice. The session is presided over by the oldest MP, in this case Vladeta Janković, who also read the agenda of today's session to the MPs present.



The oldest member of parliament is assisted in leading the session by four of the youngest members, with four top-ranked lists, and this time they are Nikola Bokan from the "Aleksandar Vučić - Together we can do everything" election list, Pavle Grbović from "United for the victory of Serbia", Dubravka Kralj from the SPS coalition and Jelena Bogdanović from the "Hope" list.



In addition to them, the Secretary General of the National Assembly also helps. At the first session, the mandates of the deputies are confirmed, the president of the assembly is elected, as well as the vice presidents, the secretary general is appointed, and on the agenda is the election of members of the working bodies of the parliament, as well as permanent parliamentary delegations to international institutions.



Currently, a break has been set so that the Commission for determining the agreement of the certificate on the election of deputies with the report of the Republic Electoral Commission on the conducted elections could hold a session. With the session of that commission, the process of verifying the mandate of new MPs begins. The 60-minute break was decided by the chairman, the oldest member of parliament, Vladeta Janković, around 10:30 a.m.

Tanjug/Rade Prelić

After the confirmation of the mandates, the people's deputies took an oath, and with that act the assembly is considered constituted.



After that, the election of the Speaker of the Parliament will follow, and it is certain that it will be Vladimir Orlić, who will be nominated for that position by the strongest list in the Parliament gathered around the Serbian Progressive Party, "Aleksandar Vučić - Together we can do everything".



Parties within Serbia’s new parliament decided that the body will have seven vice-presidents and the opposition will chair five committees. Candidate for the president of the parliament and an official of the Serbian Progressive Party, Vladimir Orlic, said on Saturday that during the consultations, the parties also spoke about the composition of the committees and their chairmen.



For now, 15 parliamentary groups have been formed in the parliament. After the constitution of the highest legislative body, a period of 90 days begins to run, in which the President of the Republic should entrust the mandate for the formation of the government to whoever confirms to him that he has the necessary majority for support in the parliament. The new convocation of the parliament will consist of 120 deputies from the electoral list "Aleksandar Vučić - Together we can do everything", 38 from the list "Marinika Tepić - United for the victory of Serbia", and 31 from the list "Ivica Dacić - Prime Minister of Serbia".