Politics Jarinje is blocked, it couldn't be crossed on foot either; Serbs: We will not give up Another day in the north of Kosovo, after a stormy day and night dawned peacefully. Pristina postponed the decision on reciprocity measures until September 1. Monday, August 1, 2022 | 09:22

The Serbs spent the night at the barricades.



Let us remind you that yesterday started with the movements of the Kosovo police, which were announced by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and then there were barricades and shootings.

Citizens are gathering in Rudare, the barricade is still there

A large number of citizens gathered in the settlement of Rudare this morning, who came to protest against Pristina's decisions on identity cards and re-registration of vehicles.



A small number of Serbs spent the whole night at the barricade in Rudare, and since this morning an increasing number of citizens of Kosovska Mitrovica and Zvečan have been arriving, reports Tanjug reporter. The barricade consists of several trucks with sand, blocked on both sides of the road and citizens standing between them. The night in the north of KiM passed peacefully, but the situation is still tense. In Kosovska Mitrovica and along the road, as well as in Leposavić, Zvečan and Zubin Potok, you can see billboards and posters saying "This is the CSM (Community of Serbian Municipalities)".



The Pristina government announced tonight that it will postpone the measures on identity cards and re-registration of vehicles until September 1st, on condition that all the barricades are removed. However, tonight at the Merdare administrative crossing, everyone who was crossing into Kosovo with a Serbian identity card received an "entry/exit" document.

