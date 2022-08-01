Politics Former US official: The move is fascist and foolish, Albin. Serbs, don't fall for it! Richard Grenell also spoke about the situation in Kosovo, which is getting worse by the minute. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, August 1, 2022 | 08:49 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

The former special envoy of the U.S. President for negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina is closely following what is happening in Kosovo.



"Once again, far left radical and experienced fascist Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti unilaterally makes a move to reject Serbian license plates and IDs in Kosovo. Foolish. Reckless. And unnecessary", Grenell wrote on the social network Twitter.



"No one is Kosovo wants war or conflict. But Kurti clearly thinks this is a way to improve his sinking poll numbers. His latest actions are unnecessary. The Europeans have told him to halt - but he should be told to stop it altogether", Grenell said.



He also advised Serbian leaders not to fall for it.



"Why isn’t (National Security Advisor to Vice President Biden during his tenure as vice president) and (U.S. State Secretary) Antony Blinke telling him to stop his fascist ways?", Grenell asked.



"What’s happening in the Balkans isn’t Russia. Whoever says this to you is trying to manipulate you. This is about Albin Kurti trying once again to give it Serbia. He is living in the past. The people of Kosovo want peace and jobs, Albin".



"And the Serbian leaders must not take the bait.



They must continue to concentrate on economic development - and not take the bait".



"Just a reminder, President Trump successfully negotiated 4 economic normalization agreements between Kosovo & Serbia.



We were helping grow the economies & looking forward. We even got a 1 year reprieve in the recognition-derecognition campaigns.



Biden has ignored the Balkans".



"This isn’t about the past - no one side is always right or always wrong. This is about Albin Kurti making unilateral moves to reject Serbian IDs and license plates inside Kosovo.



It is unnecessary.



The people of Kosovo deserve jobs - and leaders who want economic development", Grenell posted on Twitter.