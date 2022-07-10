Politics Visoki Dečani: "Pristina is cheating with the story of the protection of monasteries" Pristina's interim institutions mislead the public with the story of full legal protection that the Visoki Dečani monastery supposedly enjoys. Source: Tanjug Sunday, July 10, 2022 | 00:07 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/bjornmilansson

This was announced on the Twitter account of this Serbian monastery.



"The Kosovo institutions claim that the Visoki Dečani monastery enjoys full legal protection and demand an apology from the Europa Nostra organization. They forget that for six years the decision of the Constitutional Court on the monastery's land has been ignored and that the signed agreement on the detour around the protection zone of the monastery has been rejected," according to the Visoki Decani.



They point out that instead of showing inclusiveness, responsibility and readiness for true respect for the rule of law and the sanctuaries of the Serbian Orthodox Church, the ministers of the so-called Kosovo chose a "confrontational approach that fundamentally harms all citizens of Kosovo" and all its communities.



"A wasted opportunity. It's sad," representatives of the monastery Visoki Dečani pointed out.