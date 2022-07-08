Politics Vučić: I received the news of the tragic death of Abe with sadness and disbelief President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, sent a telegram of condolences on the death of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. Source: B92 Friday, July 8, 2022 | 11:51 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

The condolence telegram, among other things, says: "It was with sadness and disbelief that I received the news of the tragic death of Shinzo Abe, an exceptional statesman and man, who, with his serious and responsible approach to the political challenges of his time, left a special legacy on the global political scene."



"Shinzo Abe made an immeasurable contribution to the development of relations between Serbia and Japan, which is why we were honored to award him the Order of the Republic of Serbia on a ribbon, for outstanding services in developing and strengthening peaceful cooperation and friendly relations between our two countries. On behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Serbia and me personally, I express my deepest condolences to the people and the Government of Japan, the family and friends of Shinzo Abe," said the President of Serbia.



Just to recall that the former Japanese prime minister was shot today with two shots at a pre-election rally. He was taken to the hospital without signs of life, but after all the efforts of the doctors to save him, he was pronounced dead.