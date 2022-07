Politics Vučić received Norbert Beckman-Dirkes on a farewell visit PHOTO President Aleksandar Vučić received Norbert Beckman-Dirkes, director of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Serbia, on a farewell visit. Source: B92 Friday, July 8, 2022 | 11:33 Tweet Share Printskrin Instagram/buducnostsrbije

"Many thanks to my dear friend Norbert Beckman-Dirkes for the support and understanding he showed towards Serbia and the contribution he made during his mandate to the European integration of our country. I wish him much success in his future work", Vučić announced on Instagram.