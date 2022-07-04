Politics Vučić congratulated the USA on Independence Day Today, the President of Serbia congratulated the people of the United States of America and President Joseph Biden on the Independence Day of the USA. Source: B92 Monday, July 4, 2022 | 16:09 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/MARKO DJOKOVIC

"Happy Independence Day to the people of the USA and to the President, with best wishes for a joyful and prosperous holiday," Vučić said on Twitter.



"No one, especially nowadays, should forget the founding concept that this date in your history still points to - that everyone has an inalienable right to freedom and equality," the president said in a congratulatory message on the occasion of the US national holiday.



Independence Day is celebrated in memory of July 4, 1776, when the Declaration of Independence was published in Philadelphia.