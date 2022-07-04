Vučić congratulated the USA on Independence Day
Today, the President of Serbia congratulated the people of the United States of America and President Joseph Biden on the Independence Day of the USA.Source: B92
"Happy Independence Day to the people of the USA and to the President, with best wishes for a joyful and prosperous holiday," Vučić said on Twitter.
"No one, especially nowadays, should forget the founding concept that this date in your history still points to - that everyone has an inalienable right to freedom and equality," the president said in a congratulatory message on the occasion of the US national holiday.
Independence Day is celebrated in memory of July 4, 1776, when the Declaration of Independence was published in Philadelphia.
Честитам грађанима #USA и @POTUS Дан независности, уз жеље да празник прославе у миру и благостању. Темељи овог важног датума у вашој историји и данас указују на неприкосновеност права на слободу и једнакост свих људи, што је принцип који нико, поготово данас, не сме да заборави.— Александар Вучић (@predsednikrs) July 4, 2022