New strike by Quint: "The West has decided to finish the so-called Kosovo project" "Diplomatic war" for lobbying for an the independent Kosovo. Source: Novosti Monday, July 4, 2022 | 09:53

The countries of the Quint - USA, Great Britain, Germany, France and Italy - activated all official and unofficial diplomatic resources in order to increase the pressure on the five members of the European Union that did not recognize Kosovo and Metohija to change that position.



For years, Spain, Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Cyprus have been required to raise the ramp for the false state of Kosovo, which would give the patrons of Pristina enormous room for maneuver and a strong trump card to the so-called Kosovo for being "pushed" into many international organizations, including the United Nations and NATO. At the same time, this would further weaken the positions of Serbia in the defense of the southern province.



Since the outbreak of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, the pressures on the European five have escalated, as the leading Western power centers want to use the completion of Kosovo's independence as a strong argument in their conflict with Russia.



At the moment, Greece is under the greatest attack, which in political circles in the West is estimated to be the first to "give in" and eventually "encourage" other EU members who do not recognize the so-called Kosovo to follow into their footsteps.



The blackmail, which so far Madrid, Athens, Bratislava, Bucharest and Nicosia are successfully resisting, first heated up during the recent attempt to open the doors of the Council of Europe to Pristina.



It is clear to the Albanian leaders from Kosovo, as well as to their mentors, that the European five is a significant weight in the balance when deciding on admission to membership in important international bodies. This was also demonstrated last week when Pristina, aware that it does not have the necessary support, withdrew its application for entry into Interpol.



After German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during his visit to the region in June, openly served the condition that Serbia recognize Kosovo if it wants EU membership, a chain of similar political actions followed within the EU institutions.



Thus, in the annual report on Kosovo and Metohija, which it recently adopted, the European Parliament sent an open invitation to EU members to recognize the so-called Kosovo.



The former head of diplomacy, Vladislav Jovanović, explains to "Novosti" that in the West they firmly decided to complete the so-called project of independent Kosovo, which they created with illegal means. They are using all means in this action, and now they are targeting EU countries that do not stand by Pristina:



"They now estimate that Athens is the "weakest" link, because in addition to economic dependence on the EU, it also has a permanent security problem with Turkey, for which, for example, it could receive some guarantees that it will reconcile, and in return change its position on Kosovo. If Greece were to do that, it can be expected that Cyprus would possibly follow them. I think that three countries - Spain, Romania and Slovakia, which are riddled with both open and simmering national problems, will surely resist until the end."



Jovanović points out that all this is part of the pressure on Serbia to recognize Kosovo itself and impose sanctions on Russia, and that the tactics used are various, from open to the so-called delitescent ultimate threats.



Dejan S. Miletić, from the Center for Globalization Studies (CGS), has no doubt that the strongest pressures on the five EU members come from the Quint countries, which do not hide it anymore:



"After the last provocation by Pristina regarding the banning of Serbian identity cards and license plates, it is now time to press for new recognitions of Kosovo. These pressures are great, enormous diplomatic forces are directed towards this, but despite all these efforts, no serious results are seen because the EU countries that are being pressured to change their stance on the Kosovo and Metohija, as well as Serbia, cannot jump out of their skins and thereby cause harm to themselves. I don't expect Greece to do that either, but they will balance it by eventually starting to establish diplomatic communication with Pristina, but nothing more than that."