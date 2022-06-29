Politics 0

Meeting of Vučić and Abazović PHOTO

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met today with the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Dritan Abazović.

Source: B92
Share
Screenshot/Instagram &buducnostsrbijeav
Screenshot/Instagram &buducnostsrbijeav

The meeting started at 12:30 p.m.

By the way, the Montenegrin Prime Minister arrived in Belgrade this morning, where he was given a formal welcome in front of the Palace of Serbia. Before the meeting with Vučić, he talked with the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabic.

Screenshot/Instagram &buducnostsrbijeav&
Screenshot/Instagram "buducnostsrbijeav"

President of Serbia hosted the Montenegrin Prime Minister for lunch at Villa Bokeljka.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Lajčák arrives and meets with Vucic

EU Special Envoy for Belgrade - Pristina dialogue, Miroslav Lajčák, will pay a three-day visit to Belgrade from tomorrow, the EU Delegation to Serbia announced.

Politics Tuesday, June 28, 2022 13:40 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ ANDREJ CUKIC

An explosive device in Kosovska Mitrovica

Explosive device was thrown last night at around 10.45 p.m. on the electricity distribution facility in the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica, KPS confirmed.

Politics Friday, June 24, 2022 10:05 Comments: 1
Profimedia
page 1 of 26 go to page