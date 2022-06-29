Politics Meeting of Vučić and Abazović PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met today with the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Dritan Abazović. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | 13:45 Tweet Share Screenshot/Instagram &buducnostsrbijeav

The meeting started at 12:30 p.m.



By the way, the Montenegrin Prime Minister arrived in Belgrade this morning, where he was given a formal welcome in front of the Palace of Serbia. Before the meeting with Vučić, he talked with the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabic.

Screenshot/Instagram "buducnostsrbijeav"

President of Serbia hosted the Montenegrin Prime Minister for lunch at Villa Bokeljka.