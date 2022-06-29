Meeting of Vučić and Abazović PHOTO
President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met today with the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Dritan Abazović.Source: B92
The meeting started at 12:30 p.m.
By the way, the Montenegrin Prime Minister arrived in Belgrade this morning, where he was given a formal welcome in front of the Palace of Serbia. Before the meeting with Vučić, he talked with the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabic.
President of Serbia hosted the Montenegrin Prime Minister for lunch at Villa Bokeljka.