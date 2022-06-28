Politics Lajčák arrives and meets with Vucic EU Special Envoy for Belgrade - Pristina dialogue, Miroslav Lajčák, will pay a three-day visit to Belgrade from tomorrow, the EU Delegation to Serbia announced. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, June 28, 2022 | 13:40 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ ANDREJ CUKIC

During the visit from June 29 to July 1, Lajčák will meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Serbian Parliament Speaker Ivica Dacic, as well as parliamentary opposition leaders and representatives of the international community in Serbia, the statement said.



Lajčák is in Kosovo and Metohija today, where he arrived yesterday.



According to the EU Office in Pristina, Lajčák plans to visit Prizren and northern Kosovo during his stay in the province.



Yesterday, Lajčák met with the Prime Minister of the Interim Institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti, with whom he discussed the dialogue in Brussels and the roadmap for the implementation of the energy agreement from 2013 and 2015, Pristina media report.