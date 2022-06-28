Politics 0

Vučić presents Vidovdan awards, formal reception for a second term of office follows

Tonight, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will present Vidovdan decorations to deserving individuals and institutions.

Source: B92
After that, a formal reception will be organized on the occasion of Vidovdan and the inauguration of the President of the Republic in the second term.

The ceremony of presenting the decorations, as well as the ceremonial reception, will be organized in the Palace of Serbia at 6:00 p.m., Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic announced.

