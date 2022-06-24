Politics 0

Vučić: We will fight for the European future, respecting ourselves VIDEO

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, posted a new video on Instagram.

Source: B92
Share
FOTO TANJUG/ PREDSEDNISTVO SRBIJE/ DIMITRIJE GOLL
FOTO TANJUG/ PREDSEDNISTVO SRBIJE/ DIMITRIJE GOLL

He published a video summarizing details from yesterday's visit to Brussels.

"I believe in the EU, the future of Serbia and the region. Together, we will fight with our friends from the region for a European future, respecting ourselves and believing that together we can do a lot," Serbian President said in a video message. Just to recall, Aleksandar Vučić was in Brussels yesterday, where he participated in the EU-Western Balkans Summit.

He made an address, together with Prime Ministers Edi Rama and Dimitar Kovacevski, from Brussels, where the EU-Western Balkans Summit was held.

"Serbia today gave great support to the opening of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania. Again, nothing happened. This is necessary because both countries did everything. I want to express gratitude to everyone who supported our country. More than 20 leaders listened to us for several hours and I am also grateful to Macron for the initiative for a new political community. That is the only way for us to be heard, for our European colleagues to hear us. I am also grateful to Rama and Kovacevski because they were fair to Serbia, they showed respect", Aleksandar Vucic concluded.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Vucic made the decision

President of Serbia and Prime Ministers of Albania and North Macedonia announced the decision on whether to participate on EU-Western Balkans summit tomorrow.

Politics Wednesday, June 22, 2022 15:00 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Surrender?

Ursula von der Leyen's statement that WB countries are on the European road further from Ukraine, shows that EU has agreed to Washington's geopolitical strategy

Politics Wednesday, June 22, 2022 08:59 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ OLIVIER HOSLET
page 1 of 26 go to page