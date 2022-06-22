Politics Vucic made the decision President of Serbia and Prime Ministers of Albania and North Macedonia announced the decision on whether to participate on EU-Western Balkans summit tomorrow. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 22, 2022 | 15:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The leaders of the six countries in the region were invited to a meeting with the leaders of the European Council, which should be held tomorrow before the beginning of the regular June summit of the Union, at which enlargement will be discussed.



"In today's conversation between the President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama and the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovačevski, the circumstances related to participation in the upcoming EU-Western Balkans summit in Brussels on June 23, 2022 were discussed", it is stated in the announcement which was forwarded to the media.



"After detailed and comprehensive consultations with associates and members of governments, the leaders of the three countries decided to go to the summit together, agreeing on principles that will be the main backbone of talks with numerous EU officials," he added.



Bearing in mind that the Republic of Serbia, the Republic of Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia consistently represent the interests of their citizens and the entire Western Balkans region in all relevant international forums, the decision to participate and joint approach at the Brussels summit is another step towards progress but also a clear signal that despite numerous obstacles, we continue to make a constructive contribution on the road to European integration. We are aware that the topics we will discuss at the summit will not be easy, but our participation will once again show and confirm our commitment to the European path of Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia.



It was also agreed that at the meetings in Brussels we will continue to fight for dialogue as the main and only correct model for resolving all open issues, with efforts to strengthen mutual trust and intensify communication with Union officials, all in order to continue the fight for a better life of our citizens.



In the run-up to the summit, at which no cluster will be opened for Serbia, hopes are pinned on some of the proposals that would still speed up the European integration process.



Yesterday, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, announced on his Instagram account that he had talked with the leaders of the Open Balkans, the Prime Ministers of Albania and North Macedonia about going to the summit in Brussels, and then the media reported that Vučić also talked with members of the Government.



Also, a statement was sent to the media from the president's office, stating that Vučić talked about the same topic with the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, when he informed that the decision on participation in the summit would be made today.

Rama confirmed

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has confirmed that he will attend tomorrow's EU Summit in Brussels.



Rama stated on Twitter that he would attend the session of the EU Council.



"We’ll attend the EU Council meeting. There won’t be much to hear about us but we’ll ask to be heard on the idea of a New European Political Community which we support, on the Open Balkan which takes forward the spirit of Europe & on our kidnapping from Bulgaria which destroys it. Just heard right now that something is moving today in Bulgaria. To o early to be optimistic and too little to change the part of the tomorrow speech where Bulgaria is criticized as a country which has kidnapped two NATO countries while there is a hot war at the Europe's border!" Rama wrote.

Kovacevski also spoke up

After Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovacevski, also spoke, and confirmed the statements of his colleagues.



"North Macedonia has proven friends in the EU member states. These are countries that look to the future, unlike in the past, and from which we, Albania, but also the region, have full support in fulfilling the strategic goal of EU membership. Me, Edi Rama and Aleksandar Vučić made the decision today, reaffirming the position that North Macedonia, Albania and Serbia have a European future. If we do not ensure progress in the process of European integration, this will be a serious problem and a blow to the EU's credibility in the Balkans. We will convey our views on this topic together, at the EU Summit for the Western Balkans, at a broad forum, in the heart of European diplomacy", Kovačevski said.