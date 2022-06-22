Politics Surrender? Ursula von der Leyen's statement that WB countries are on the European road further from Ukraine, shows that EU has agreed to Washington's geopolitical strategy Source: Sputnik Wednesday, June 22, 2022 | 08:59 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ OLIVIER HOSLET

"When it comes to the future of the EU, we are obviously looking for solutions that imply a repetition of history", believes diplomat and analyst of international relations Zoran Milivojevic. According to him, the statements of the President of the European Commission should be interpreted in that key. Ukraine's membership in the EU - on the front line towards Russia.



"Head of the European Commission represents the radical core in the Brussels bureaucracy, which advocates conflict and throwing Russia to its knees, and in that sense, its attitudes and policies should be observed", Milivojevic emphasizes.



Milivojevic sees the reasons for accepting the candidacy of Ukraine, but also Moldova for EU membership, in geopolitical and geostrategic reasons. "It is obvious that preference is given to these countries because they are on the front line of action towards Russia, and it is obvious that geostrategy is given priority, without what should be the basis of action and possible policy of EU enlargement," he explains.



"Instead of the essence of EU policy and strategy, geopolitical solutions dictated from Washington are being accepted today", Milivojevic added.



"The European Union is, above all, an economic project. Politics is in the background - politics as an expression of economy and economic strategies, and not as a dominant factor. In that sense, at the moment the EU is not on the lines of what represents its strategic philosophy and ideology, as a peace and economic project", he said.



"This sends a clear message that in this way the West wants to determine future borders with Russia and to make it known that it sees Ukraine and Moldova as its spheres of interest and as part of its core", Milivojevic added.



Romania and Bulgaria joined the EU on January 1st, 2007, which most analysts attributed to geopolitical reasons, given their unwillingness to meet the criteria that countries aspiring to EU membership should meet. For the same reasons, three years earlier, they were admitted to NATO.

Balkans on the waiting list

By stating what she said, Ursula von der Leyen shows that the region of the so-called Western Balkans, in front of the geopolitical and geostrategic interests of Washington and Brussels, has been pushed into the background - Milivojevic says, WB has been put on a "waiting list".



"It is left for some future times with that famous sentence that means little, and that is the 'European future' without content," he claims.



Milivojevic supports this thesis with the fact that on the agenda of the summit of EU leaders, which will be held on June 23 and 24, in addition to the candidacy of Ukraine and Moldova, there will be proposals which, as he says, include creating a "second ring". They have no chance to join the Union, and they are offered to cooperate with it in something deeper and more important, and thus to keep in focus, not to allow the influence of Russia and China.



According to Milivojevic, the summit of EU leaders, since Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expects new European architecture, should be expected to confirm the full cohesion of the Western world, which means complete subordination to Washington's geostrategic interests against Russia.



"Secondly, there is no enlargement, but there is something that should create, I would say, a feeling that there will be enlargement, but that is not certain; some sense of cooperation and attitude of countries with ambitions and pretensions towards EU accession to head in that direction, but without concrete announcements that it is possible", Milivojevic believes.



The summit is also expected to confirm the existence of the "new Europe", which does not imply full participation and influence of Russia as a European state. According to Milivojevic, the summit will be an attempt to complete these concepts and to make it clear that Russia cannot count on remaining one of the West's global partners.