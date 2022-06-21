Politics Vučić: We will announce tomorrow at noon, consultation with the Government underway Ahead of the upcoming summit of the EU and the Western Balkans, the leaders of the countries in the region are increasingly considering going to the summit. Source: B92 Tuesday, June 21, 2022 | 12:49 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

This morning, President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke via video link with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, Edi Rama, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Dimitar Kovačevski.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić is being consulted with members of the Government and his closest associates about the decision on whether to go to Brussels or not.



In addition, the representatives of Macedonia are considering not going because of the treatment of the European Union towards them.



President Vučić and the Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama want to show solidarity, so they will announce the decision tomorrow.



Before the final decision, Vučić, Rama and Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitri Kovačevski will talk once again in order to reach agreement.



Vučić stated on Instagram, on the account of "Buducnostsrbijeav", that the three leaders agreed that, after consultations with their governments and advisers, they would announce the decision tomorrow at noon on whether to attend this gathering. "I spoke with @ediramaal and @ dimitar.kovachevski this morning about the upcoming EU-Western Balkans summit in Brussels. We agreed that, after consultations with our governments and advisers, we will announce the decision tomorrow at noon on whether to attend this gathering. We also exchanged views on the future steps of our Open Balkans - Wine Fair initiative, which will bring together the best winemakers from the region, as well as the next meeting to discuss a number of issues of interest to our citizens and establish better connections", Vucic wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of the conversation.



"Ahead of the upcoming EU-Western Balkans summit, today we held an extraordinary meeting on the Open Balkans together with my colleagues Aleksandar Vučić and Edi Rama. We discussed the national positions of each country, regional perspectives and the dynamics of the European integration process. After additional internal consultations tomorrow morning, we will make a final decision on our participation in the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Brussels. We are discussing several topics important for the region and launched an initiative for the Agency for Attracting Investment in the Open Balkans, which will enable further economic development. The topic was the upcoming Food, Wine and Tourism Fair to be held in Belgrade, as well as several other topics that emerged from the last Open Balkans summit in Ohrid", North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski wrote on Facebook.