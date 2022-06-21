Politics The Implementation Roadmap on Energy Agreements adopted The delegations of Belgrade and Pristina in Brussels agreed on a roadmap for the implementation of the energy agreement. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, June 21, 2022 | 12:05 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE Valdrin Xhemaj

"Very pleased to announce that Kosovo and Serbia just adopted the Energy Agreements’ Implementation Roadmap in the framework of the EU-facilitated Dialogue. This is a major step forward", Miroslav Lajčák stated on Twitter.



Deputy Prime Minister of Kosovo and the chief negotiator of the Kosovo side in the dialogue with Serbia, Besnik Bislimi, also spoke out, saying that an energy agreement had been reached with Serbia and that municipalities in northern Kosovo would be charged for electricity from now on.

Bislimi wrote on Twitter that the Roadmap for the implementation of the energy agreement in accordance with Kosovo's regulatory system was approved in Brussels today.



"We finally adopted the Implementation Roadmap on Energy Agreements of 2013 & 2015. This enables billing of electricity in 4 Northern Municipalities of Kosova, under Kosova laws and regulatory system," he said. Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, met shortly after 10 a.m. in Brussels with the EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajčák, within the new round of dialogue between Belgrade and Priština at the technical level.



Earlier, Lajčák held a bilateral meeting with Pristina's chief negotiator, Besnik Bislimi, in the European External Action Service building.