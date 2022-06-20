Politics Belgrade City Assembly elects mayor The Assembly of the City of Belgrade will elect a new mayor at today's session. Source: Tanjug Monday, June 20, 2022 | 09:19 Tweet Share Ilustracija/Deposit photos/stoyanh

The candidate for that position is Aleksandar Šapić, the first on the list "Aleksandar Vučić - Together we can do everything" in the April elections.



On the agenda of the session, in addition to the election of the mayor, is also the election of his deputy, as well as the members of the City Council.



On Thursday, the SNS presidency, by a majority vote, adopted the proposal of the City Board of the party in Belgrade that Šapić be the candidate for mayor.



Vesna Vidović, also from the SNS, was proposed to take up the position of Belgrade mayor's deputy.



"We received the majority support of the citizens of Belgrade in the elections, we gained confidence for the next mandate to lead Belgrade further. We believe that the two of them will function as a good team," SNS party vice president Ana Brnabic explained at the time.



She also announced that there were some changes in the City Council and the secretariats. At tomorrow's session, the resignations of some councilors will be confirmed, as well as the confirmation of the mandate of the new members of the city assembly.



The session of the Belgrade Parliament was convened on Monday at 10 a.m., in the building of the City Assembly, on Nikola Pašić Square 6.