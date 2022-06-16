Politics Who put "mutual recognition" in the report? He did The text of the European Parliament's report on Serbia, adopted at the session of the Committee on Foreign Affairs this week, also contains "mutual recognition" Source: EWB Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 12:04 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ ANDREJ CUKIC

Namely, the report calls on Serbia and Kosovo to reach an agreement on the normalization of relations "based on mutual recognition". Part of the sentence on mutual recognition was not in the draft report, but was added through an amendment submitted by Lucas Mandl, a member of the European People's Party (EPP).



Mandl has been a member of the European Parliament since 2017, and is a member of the Austrian People's Party, which was led by Sebastian Kurz until last year.



The draft report was written in April by Serbia's rapporteur, Vladimir Bilchik, also an EPP MP. It mentioned only the agreement on the comprehensive normalization of relations, which was subsequently amended by Mandel's amendment. This amendment was also supported by MPs from other groups, including the Social Democrats and the Greens.



As part of the amendment, Mandl also supplemented the call for the implementation of all previous agreements, calling for it to be done "in good faith and in a timely manner."



Lucas Mandl is, by the way, one of the MEPs who is more intensively dealing with this region. He wrote a draft resolution on co-operation in the fight against organized crime in the Western Balkans, which was adopted by the European Parliament in December, according to the European Western Balkans portal.