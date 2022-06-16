Politics Vucic with Çavuşoğlu: "Open and friendly conversation" PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, published a photo on his Instagram profile with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Source: B92 Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 10:04 Tweet Share Instagram/ buducnostsrbijeav

The President wrote with the photo: "As always, I had an open and friendly conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, with whom I discussed the most important current geopolitical issues, but also the potential for further expansion of cooperation in investment, infrastructure and energy."



As he stated, they agreed that in the upcoming period it is necessary to intensify the work of the Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation, which would speed up the realization of existing plans, but also open numerous new opportunities for business people and companies from both countries.