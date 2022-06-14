Politics Vučić: I ask what do we need to do now, to recognize Kosovo? When asked to comment on the EU's position that Serbia can progress towards EU if it recognizes the so-called Kosovo, Vučić says that Olaf Scholz said the same. Source: B92 Tuesday, June 14, 2022 | 11:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/Strahinja Aćimović

We noticed that, although many on our political and public scene did not want to notice it. But, "the full normalization of relations" is still in the official negotiation process, and there is no talk of mutual recognition", said the President of Serbia, after laying a wreath at the monument to the heroes from Kosare.



"It is our job to negotiate, and we have no problem with missing persons, I told them to show us their lists and we will go to those places immediately to check. But we are also asking for that because we also have doubts about the places we think Serbs are buried there. Give us what you ask of us," Vucic said.



He pointed out that Serbia knows that we must live next to each other and cooperate, but that "as far as encroaching on the status of the state and territorial integrity is concerned, we respect international public law to which the whole world refers. Territorial integrity now seems to be the most popular phrase "I'm just repeating now that everything you stand for when it comes to Ukraine, let us stand up for it."



"It will be interesting on the 23rd in Brussels, when decisions should be made on Ukraine, Moldova, the Western Balkans... For the first time, no one knows what will happen," he said. "I can guess that Ukraine will be given the status of a candidate, but that will not be the case, that is, they will give them the title of candidate, but it will have to be confirmed at a conference. It will be similar with Moldova, and when it comes to the Western Balkans, I do not believe that it will break Bulgaria regarding North Macedonia and Albania, and that is a big problem, and those two countries deserved it. We expect great criticism at our expense. But I ask what should we do now, recognize Kosovo?", Vučić asked and added that Kosovo and Metohija is the only place where a military conflict took place, and where the return rate is lower than three percent.



There is nothing like it anywhere in the world. It never interests anyone, it has never interested anyone and I don't think that they will be interested. They will not admit the mistake. The bombers did a good thing from their point of view, and they will not change their position. Their only goal is to clean up northern Kosovo and Metohija, everyone is silent and everyone is pretending nothing is happening. I am waiting for them to be rewarded in Brussels on the 23rd. How will explain that they will reward those who did nothing in the dialogue?", President of Serbia stated.

Can we do without the EU?

President of Serbia also emphasized the importance of European investments in Serbia.



"Can we do without Europe and without their investments? I don't think so. We have to be rational so that our emotions do not prevail. The government will be elected and have legitimacy. We are not a world power to endure everything, but we must respect ourselves and for now we managed to do so", said Vučić.



According to him, it is not appropriate for anyone in the world to see one small country that would pursue its own policy, and not theirs, Vučić said answering the question of the journalists whether a neutral country would suit the world, which sees its own interest and which would not side with either side. "Everyone would like us to be an extension of any of them, and not to have our own position and policy," Vucic said.



As he says, Chapter 31 (foreign, security and defense policy) is not even open to Serbia, because "some" thought that we were not ready for that, and today they are asking our country to have 100% compliance with that policy, which they haven't even opened a chapter.



"They haven't even opened a chapter for us, so I think it's a bit hypocritical, but what can we do. It's our job to protect our country, to fight and prepare for winter. We have a working and hard July and August ahead of us to prepare the country and I believe that then we will have a chance to spend the winter in a decent way", said Vučić.



He announced that tomorrow, at the opening of the part of the bypass around Belgrade, he will talk about the plans of the new government regarding salaries, pensions... Stating that as the President of Serbia, he cares less about party interests, even his own party, and says that considering what he saw in the research from two nights ago, which deals with various issues, including the rating of political parties, SNS members are not doing well.



On the statement of the journalists that the German Chancellor spoke about mutual recognition, while in Thessaloniki it was said that Serbia might become a member of the EU in 2033, Vučić noted that this was not true, because, he points out, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis mentioned 2033 for the whole Western Balkans, not for Serbia.



"And when do you think that BiH could, or some others who do not have open negotiations...? It did not refer to Serbia, but to the entire Western Balkans," Vucic said.



He also pointed out that Euroscepticism is growing every day, and that the latest research from a few days ago showed that. "But we will have to try to set things up rationally. Can we do without European investments? I don't think we can. Are we emotionally overwhelmed by the statement about Kosovo and Metohija or pressure due to foreign policy? We're certainly not, but we have to behave rationally and conduct politics in accordance with our essential interests", said Vučić.



As he pointed out, he was elected President of the Republic for five years, the government will soon be elected for four, and the country will pursue a policy that has legitimacy among the people, essentially and strategically.



Asked whether Serbia is on the EU path, he answered that the country is "absolutely on the European path". "As I said 110 days ago... People then thought that it would be valid for three, seven, 10 days... And those conclusions last for 110 days, despite everything that comes from different sides, and the pressure on Serbia", said Vucic. He added that he could not say that Serbia is a world power, but, he said, the country would do fine as long as it respects itself. "So far, we have succeeded, I hope we will continue that way," Vucic added.