Politics Vučić with Schallenberg: "Serbia appreciates Austria's support" PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, talked with the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg, in Belgrade. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, June 13, 2022 | 15:15

During the conversation, Vučić emphasized that Serbia appreciates Austria's engagement in the enlargement of the European Union and the support it provides to Serbia on the road to full membership.



Vučić said on the Instagram profile of "Budućnostrbijeav" that he informed Minister Schallenberg about the current situation in the region, as well as that the most important aspects of bilateral cooperation, European integration of Serbia, as well as the challenges facing the Western Balkan countries on the European road.



"We agreed that we need to work together even more to strengthen multilateralism and solve today's global challenges, with mutual understanding and respect," said Vucic.



Along with the announcement of the meeting, photos from the meeting were posted.