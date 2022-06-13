Politics B92.net finds out: A session of the City Board to be held today; Šapić SNS candidate? A session of the Belgrade City Board is being held this afternoon, at which a decision will be made on the proposal for the mayor of Belgrade. Source: B92 Monday, June 13, 2022 | 14:11 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/ vladislavgajic

A session of the SNS Presidency will be held on Thursday, at which, among other things, there will be talks about who will definitely be proposed in front of the SNS for the mayor of Belgrade.



According to the media, the mayor of New Belgrade and the candidate for mayor, Aleksandar Šapić, will definitely be SNS' candidate for the first man in the capital.



The session of the City Assembly, at which the mayor will be elected, will be held on Saturday, and before that, the party assembly will be held, at which he will be proposed for that position, which the membership should finally confirm, the media report.