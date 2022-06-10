Politics Vučić met with Szijjártó President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó. Source: B92 Friday, June 10, 2022 | 12:00 Tweet Share Screenshot/Instagram "buducnostsrbijeav"

They discussed the regional situation and stressed the need for even closer cooperation in the fields of energy and joint infrastructure projects, as well as concrete steps towards their implementation.



Vučić also states that in a conversation with a great friend of Serbia, he reiterated our country's sincere and permanent commitment to improving relations with Hungary, which are now at the highest level in history thanks to the commitment and openness of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to bilateral cooperation.



"I thanked Minister Péter Szijjártó and Prime Minister Viktor Orban for the consistent and strong support of Hungary to Serbia's European integration, which they emphasize always and everywhere," Vučić concluded.