Politics Serbia faces with the "ultimatum": It is demanded, otherwise... In the amended text of European Parliament's Report on Serbia, which RTS had insight into, Belgrade is asked to impose sanctions on Russia and decide on the EU. Source: RTS Thursday, June 9, 2022 | 16:40

In addition to the known conditions related to the rule of law and the normalization of relations with Pristina, the report emphasizes that compliance with EU foreign policy, including sanctions against Russia, will determine the further course of accession negotiations, according to RTS.



The text of 40 amendments agreed upon by the leading political groups, especially emphasizes the need for harmonization of Serbia with the EU's position towards the war in Ukraine, the area of rule of law, fight against corruption and media freedoms.



The European Parliament states that it supports Serbia's membership in the EU, adding that it depends on the political will of the Serbian authorities and readiness for "irreversible reforms, primarily in the rule of law".



In a number of amendments on relations with Russia, which significantly expanded the initial text of the rapporteur Vladimír Bilčík, MEPs called for "urgent sanctions", expressing concern that Serbia was "among the few European countries that did not comply with the EU position", and that it ranks last in the region in terms of compliance.



"We advocate that new negotiating chapters be opened only when Serbia takes the necessary measures in that regard, including the area of the rule of law," the report said.



The parliament "regrets the continuous flights between Belgrade and Moscow" at a time when EU airspace is closed to flights from Russia, and calls on Serbia to "consider its economic cooperation with Russia".

The EP calls on Serbia to suspend military cooperation with Russia

The European Parliament calls on Serbia to suspend military cooperation with Russia, including projects such as the Russian Humanitarian Center in Nis.



The parliamentarians are also worried about Serbia's military cooperation with Russia, Belarus and China and the purchase of military equipment from these countries, which they say is "70 percent of total equipment purchases" in Serbia, as well as reports of wiretapping of Russian opposition leaders in Belgrade. The amended text of the report on Serbia criticizes "the spread of misinformation about the Russian aggression on Ukraine, including through the media close to the government" and calls on the Serbian authorities to take "decisive steps in the fight against the most present false news".



One of the accepted amendments assesses that there is "disproportionate visibility of third countries", while some of the media are "the main source of anti-EU and pro-Russian narratives in Serbia".

MEPs welcome Serbia's engagement in regional co-operation

The European Parliament welcomes Serbia's participation and engagement in regional cooperation mechanisms, emphasizing in particular the decision to donate 600.000 vaccines against COVID 19 to the countries in the region. The report also welcomes the invitation of the Serbian authorities to the representatives of the Serbs in Bosnia-Herzegovina to participate in the work of the institutions of this country.



A number of new amendments address assessments of insufficient progress in the fight against corruption and media freedom. "Restrictions on media freedoms and misuse of the media for political purposes negatively affect the democratic process in the country," the report, which will be voted on at a June 14th session of the Foreign Policy Committee, said.



The final text of the report on Serbia, in the form of a resolution, will be adopted at the plenary session of the European Parliament in July.